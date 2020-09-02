September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Banking and Finance Business

Turkish banks downgraded by Fitch to negative

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets members of his ruling AK Party on Wednesday

 

Fitch Ratings downgraded 20 Turkish banks to ratings below investment grade on Wednesday, citing the depletion of the central bank’s reserves as a contributing factor, and recognising the “deterioration of the Turkish economy.”

Fitch downgraded the long-term outlook in foreign and domestic currency of two Turkish state-owned banks to negative from stable, while at the same time downgrading the long-term outlook in negative currency, also stable, in domestic currency of an additional 18 Turkish banks.

According to the American credit agency, its action follows the revision of Turkey’s long-term outlook to negative, from stable, on August 21, 2020, during which it confirmed the assessment of the Turkish economy at the low level of “BB-“.

If the company or bond is rated ‘BB’ or lower it is known as junk grade, in which case the probability that the company will repay its issued debt is deemed to be speculative, according to Fitch’s criteria.

In particular, Fitch downgraded the long-term outlook for foreign and domestic currency of state-owned development banks Turkiye Kalkinma ve Yatirim Bankasi AS (TKYB) and Turkiye Ihracat Kredi Bankasi AS (Turk Eximbank).

The revision of the prospects of the state-owned banks TKYB and Turk Eximbank reflects the assessment of Turkey, given that the two banks are provided with state support, the international ratings agency emphasises.

In addition, the rating note points out that the negative outlook of the two banks, TKYB and Turk Eximbank, reflects “the increased risks to the Turkish authorities’ ability to provide foreign currency support, given the depletion of government net foreign exchange reserves and the risk of increased external pressure Turkey, in the midst of increased market instability. “

In addition, Fitch says the revision of the negative outlook of the eight, which have state support in domestic currency, from the other 18 Turkish banks, reflects the deterioration of the rating of the Turkish economy.

For the remaining 10 banks whose ratings are backed by higher rated parent banks abroad, the negative outlook reflects Fitch’s view that the possibility of government intervention would impede banks’ ability to meet their domestic currency obligations. is lower than the probability of default by the Turkish state in the domestic currency.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Virgin Atlantic offers 5 new services, raises £1.2bn

Andrew Rosenbaum

Israel, UAE will cooperate on financial services, investment

Reuters News Service

S&P, Nasdaq close at record highs in tech-fueled rally

Reuters News Service

Exxon weighs global job cuts

Reuters News Service

Unilever to drop fossil fuels — cost €1 billion

Reuters News Service

No further delays seen in drilling programmes

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign