September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

US welcomes stronger ties with Cyprus

By Nick Theodoulou037
Us Ambassador
US Ambassador to Cyprus Judith Garber speaking at a press conference on Wednesday

US Ambassador to Cyprus Judith Garber hailed the strengthening of bilateral ties with Cyprus after the partial lifting of the arms embargo.

The partial lifting of the embargo was announced on Tuesday night and will last for one year – with the possibility of renewal. It applies to non-lethal systems.

“Cyprus is an important partner and a key player in the Eastern Mediterranean… this step strengthens our security relationship with Cyprus and increases security in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Garber said.

Speaking at a press conference at the US embassy in Nicosia on Wednesday morning, Garber reiterated that the decision has nothing to with Turkey and its activity in the region.

She did, however, outline some key goals and criteria for Cyprus to work towards in order to further bolster the relationship with the US.

“The legislation that enabled this policy decision calls on Cyprus to continue its efforts to implement strong anti-money laundering regulations and financial regulatory oversight and to take the steps necessary to deny Russian military vessels access to ports for refuelling and servicing – the US urges Cyprus to take those steps,” Garber said.



