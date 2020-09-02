September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Woman remanded for cheating on London flat tenancy

By Staff Reporter00
Handcuffs 02

A 37-year-old woman was remanded for one day by the Paphos district court on Wednesday, under suspicion of taking thousands of euros under false pretenses.

Police said a 59-year-old filed a complaint against the 37-year-old permanent resident of Cyprus for falsely advertising she had a flat for rent in London.

The 59-year-old paid the woman a €2,000 deposit for the flat, which the 37-year-old never rented to her.

An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday, and she was taken into custody at around 4pm.

She is reportedly failing to cooperate with authorities and has not presented her passport. Police also said she is not registered with the immigration office.

Paphos police are also awaiting answers from Interpol Germany about the woman’s identity, and from Interpol London about the flat she was attempting to put up for rent.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Rialto reopens with a Man on the Roof

Eleni Philippou

Larnaca’s statues tell their story (video)

Staff Reporter

Consumers Association wants cheaper masks

Peter Michael

House seeks legal advice after police demand documents on passport scheme

George Psyllides

Pistol believed linked to attempted murder found in Limassol

Staff Reporter

New pricing policy leads to cheaper power

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign