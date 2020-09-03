September 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cooking press releases

Alambra dairies launches biological milk line

By Press Release00
Wanting to satisfy the increasing demands of modern consumers, dairy producers Petrou Bros have expanded their range of products by adding a comprehensive line of cow, goat and sheep’s biological milk under the Alambra brand.

The biological goat’s milk at 3.4 per cent fat and the sheep’s full-fat milk are already available in supermarkets in a 750ml carton, while the cow’s milk, at 1.5 per cent fat, is available in a 1litre carton.

Alambra biological milk is made from 100 per cent biological milk coming from the biological raising of animals, ensuring top-notch hygiene and quality, offering consumers numerous health benefits.

The new line of milk products is a rich source of proteins, is easy to digest and fortifies the immune system with all necessary nutritional elements as part of a balanced diet.

Through the addition of the new milk line of products, Petrou Bros underlines its commitment to offering pure and good-tasting products.



