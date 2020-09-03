September 3, 2020

Cabinet defers military service for conscripts accepted at UK universities

The Cabinet on Thursday announced that the government would temporarily defer the service of National guardsmen who have secured a seat in British universities so that they would not have to pay the higher fees that come into effect from 2021.

The decision followed the unsuccessful attempts to convince the British government to make allowances for around 500 prospective male students.

Government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios said after the cabinet meeting the decision concerned new conscripts, who went into the army this year.

Kousios said cabinet would send to the parliament a supplementary budget for the recruitment of an additional number of contracted soldiers (SYOP) to fill the gap of the temporarily dismissed national guards.

Male conscripts were faced with increased fees in the UK if they did not go to university until 2021.

They would have to pay the higher tuition fees at UK universities because army service prevented them from starting their studies this year. In July, the UK announced that from September 2021 fees will increase substantially because of Brexit and all EU students will pay international fees instead of home fees.

 

