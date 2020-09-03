September 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Patient takes turn for the worse, sent to Nicosia hospital

By George Psyllides00
A patient with Covid-19 was expected to be transferred to Nicosia general hospital’s ICU after his condition took a turn for the worse, it was reported on Thursday.

The patient had been receiving treatment at Famagusta general hospital’s high dependency unit.

The Cyprus news agency reported that he will be transferred to Nicosia and placed on a ventilator on Thursday. One more patient is currently being treated in the ICU.

Four other patients were being treated at Famagusta general hospital, which has been designated Covid hospital by the health ministry but has no ICU.

 



