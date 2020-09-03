September 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: three new cases announced on Thursday

By George Psyllides0645
The health ministry announced three new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after 2,149 tests.

The cases concern one person who arrived from Syria through the occupied areas and was at the Pournara reception centre.

The second case was an individual who tested privately. They do not have any symptoms. One more person tested positive after showing symptoms. They had recently travelled to the Czech Republic, the ministry said.

The total number of cases since March has reached 1,498.

Four people are receiving treatment at Famagusta general hospital in stable condition. Two others are intubated at Nicosia general hospital’s ICU. One was transferred there from Famagusta on Thursday after their condition worsened.



