September 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

€8,500 fine for illegal fishing

By Evie Andreou00
Web Fish Seized By Authorities
Some of the fish seized by authorities

Two men were fined €8,500 each after caught fishing illegally in the Akamas area.

According to the fisheries department, a patrol boat caught two people off Akamas on August 22 fishing with spear guns in combination with diving equipment.

All fishing gear and the fish they caught were seized by authorities.

These sort of violations are serious because they environmentally destructive practices, the department said. Fishing with spear guns using diving equipment is among the destructive practices that also include using explosives or dangerous substances to catch fish.

The two fishermen were each given an €8,500 out-of-court fine.

 

 



Related posts

President Anastasiades signs book of condolence for former Indian president

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Nicosia bus drivers end strike

George Psyllides

Fake captain defrauds woman out of €31,000

Annette Chrysostomou

Local research centre signs animation agreement with Sony Pictures

Annette Chrysostomou

Seven establishments, 11 individuals fined for flouting virus measures

Annette Chrysostomou

Dismay as antiquities department give go ahead for hotel on ancient site

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign