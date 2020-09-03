Extreme high temperatures, but EAC confident it can meet AC demand (Updated)

Cyprus is to bake in a heatwave on Thursday as a red alert has been issued by the met office, warning of average temperatures inland reaching 42 degrees.

The high temperatures have raised fears that demand for air conditioning could overload the power grid, but the electricity authority said the system would be able to cope.

The alert is in effect from 12pm to 5pm and is an unprecedented second red warning issued within a week. The first ever red warning was issued on Monday when temperatures hit 44 degrees inland.

In an announcement, the met office said that the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 42 C inland and around 36 C over the mountains.

“Take action, extreme high temperatures are expected. Protect yourself and support vulnerable people. Act on advice given by authorities. Expect possible infrastructural breakdowns,” the met office said.

Concerns that the electricity grid may not be able to handle the increased demand were dispelled by George Ashikalis, the press officer and director of operations at the EAC transmission systems operator.

He said that even though there is so little tourism this year – hotels are usually energy hogs – Cyprus may still see its maximum ever energy demand.

“The maximum demand was in 2010 and that was when the temperature was recorded at 45.6 and the megawatts was at 1148,” Ashikalis told the Cyprus Mail on Thursday. The met office only issued an orange weather warning then, as the high lasted for shorter period of time that day.

“With [the] temperature rising more tomorrow we will probably have a new max demand for the year,” he said.

With the scorching temperatures on Monday, the energy demand was 1096 – not far off the record – and was about 25mgw higher than last year.

“There is adequacy and the generators have been serviced to be ready to cope with this kind of demand, so I don’t see any problems,” Ashikalis said.

He noted that there were some issues as a few large generator units were not operational, as they were being serviced for environmental upgrading, but reiterated that: “the demand will be covered.”





