September 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Extreme high temperatures, met office warns

By Nick Theodoulou00

Cyprus is to bake in a heatwave on Thursday as a red alert has been issued by the met office, warning of average temperatures inland reaching 42 degrees.

The alert is in effect from 12pm to 5pm and is an unprecedented second red alert issued within a week. The first ever red warning was issued on Monday when temperatures hit 44 degrees inland.

In an announcement, the Met Office said that the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 42 C inland and around 36 C over the mountains.

“Take action, extreme high temperatures are expected. Protect yourself and support vulnerable people. Act on advice given by authorities. Expect possible infrastructural breakdowns,” the Met Office said.

The highest ever recorded temperature in Cyprus was in summer 2010, when an inland high of 45.6C was recorded. The met office only issued an orange weather warning, as the high lasted for shorter period of time that day.



Related posts

A challenging musical journey

Eleni Philippou

Fire near Lysos village (updated)

Staff Reporter

€8,500 fine for illegal fishing

Evie Andreou

President Anastasiades signs book of condolence for former Indian president

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Nicosia bus drivers end strike (updated)

George Psyllides

Fake captain defrauds woman out of €31,000

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign