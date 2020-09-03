September 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus featured

Fake captain defrauds woman out of €31,000

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police are investigating a case of internet fraud after a woman was cheated out of €31,000.

The 34-year-old woman, a resident of Nicosia, reported to police she was deceived by a person she met via Twitter.

According to her statement, she was talking online to someone who said he was a ship’s captain called Petros in July.

The alleged captain said his ship had broken down due to a mechanical failure and asked her for money to buy spare parts for repairs.

He reportedly convinced her by supplying details of the company which was going to supply the parts.

She proceeded to make three transfers to foreign bank accounts with unknown beneficiaries, assuming the items would be bought.

After the last money transfer she tried to contact the so-called captain but his account had been deactivated, which prompted her to contact police.



Related posts

Local research centre signs animation agreement with Sony Pictures

Annette Chrysostomou

Seven establishments, 11 individuals fined for flouting virus measures

Annette Chrysostomou

Dismay as antiquities department give go ahead for hotel on ancient site

Bejay Browne

Our View: Partial lifting of US embargo a bit of a damp squib

CM: Our View

Push to introduce study programmes in English at state universities

Evie Andreou

Large section of contested Limassol roadworks complete

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign