September 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fifty two migrants picked up off Larnaca taken to Pournara

By Elias Hazou079
The Pournara camp at Kokkinotrimithia

Fifty-two irregular migrants were on Thursday brought to the Pournara reception centre after being earlier picked up by police off the coast of Larnaca.

The passengers comprised 28 men, 8 women and 16 children from Syria and Lebanon.

The boat they were on was first spotted by radar around 6am. Police sent a vessel to rendezvous with them.

The passengers told police they had each paid around $1000 to buy their boat and a GPS, and that they planned to come to Cyprus.

The migrants disembarked first at Larnaca harbour for initial processing, and were tested for coronavirus. Later in the day they were escorted to the Pournara camp in Kokkinotrimithia.



Related posts

Greece, Turkey agree to talks over Eastern Mediterranean, NATO says

Reuters News Service

Private colleges say they’re scapegoats for asylum mess

Evie Andreou

Russian exercise falls under Cypriot jurisdiction, government says

Elias Hazou

Embassy of Italy supports Nicosia’s cultural scene

Eleni Philippou

Cabinet appoints committee to look into passport scheme going back to 2008 (Updated)

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: three new cases announced on Thursday

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign