September 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire near Lysos village

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

A fire has broken out in an area between the villages of Pelathousa and Lysos in the district of Paphos, the fire service said on Thursday.

Four engines and forestry department crews are in the area assisted by four aircraft.

The fire, which broke out at around 9.45am, has so far burned dry grass, wild shrub and pine trees.

 



Staff Reporter

