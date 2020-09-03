September 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Met service issues heat warning for Thursday evening, early Friday

By George Psyllides00
Temperatures in the mountains are expected to reach 25C

The Met service has issued an extreme heat warning for Thursday evening, with temperatures inland expected to reach 26C.

The warning will remain in place between 10pm and 6am Friday.

During that time, inland temperatures and the north east coast are expected to reach 26C with mountain regions seeing temperatures up to 25C.

 



