September 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia bus drivers end strike

By George Psyllides00
Busesnew (4)

The public transport company announced on Thursday that strike action in Nicosia and Larnaca has ended following an agreement with staff unions.

In a statement, CPT said the workers’ union had accepted the agreement signed with its representatives on Tuesday.

The company apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers, adding that it tried to resolve the matter from the outset.

“Now is the time for all of us to return to our duties and create a new ground of understanding between company and employees, in order to implement new measures to improve public transport,” the company said.

Staff in Nicosia and Larnaca went on strike on Tuesday over pay and other issues. Unions said the company had not fulfilled the pay agreements, adding that other problems also remained unresolved.

Larnaca bus drivers went back to work on Wednesday, but the Nicosia drivers were still threatening to continue their strike late on Wednesday night.

 



Related posts

Fake captain defrauds woman out of €31,000

Annette Chrysostomou

Local research centre signs animation agreement with Sony Pictures

Annette Chrysostomou

Seven establishments, 11 individuals fined for flouting virus measures

Annette Chrysostomou

Dismay as antiquities department give go ahead for hotel on ancient site

Bejay Browne

Push to introduce study programmes in English at state universities

Evie Andreou

Large section of contested Limassol roadworks complete

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign