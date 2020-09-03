September 3, 2020

PGA to hold two major golf events in Cyprus

By Press Release00
Aphrodite Hills Golf Web

The European Tour last week announced three more tournaments as part of their revamped 2020 schedule, including its first trip to Cyprus for two consecutive events.

The Cyprus Open will take place from October 29th to November 1st followed by the Cyprus Classic from November 5th to 8th. Both events will be played at Aphrodite Hills Resort member of Prodea Investments & Invel Real Estate, with prize funds of €1million for each tournament. Both tournaments will be played without spectators and will be subject to the European Tour’s comprehensive health strategy and based on Cyprus Government guidelines.

500 visitors which include some of the best professional golfers of the world as well as golf and media professionals, will be attending the event, whilst the tournaments will have full tv and media coverage from the European Tour Productions and Sky Sports Television networks reaching more than 400 million subscribers. The back-to-back tournaments will be promoted and staged by International Sports Management (ISM) based on its long and successful history of promoting tournaments.

“Hosting these two consecutive tournaments, clearly turns our country’s vision into reality, to become the favourite sports and thematic European destination. It seems that the future of Cyprus is already here,” said Andrew Darker, Director of Golf at Aphrodite Hills Resort.

Golf in Cyprus is growing on an upward scale as we join forces to promote our top-class facilities and the year-round excellent weather.

George Misirlis, CEO of Aphrodite Hills Resort, also commented: “The fact that we have been chosen to host such an event is a privilege not only because it recognizes the quality and excellence of our sports facilities but mainly because this is a vote of confidence towards our country.

“Our island is about to have one of the greatest promotional opportunities as a sports, tourism, investment, and safe destination. Golf is one of the main pillars of the development of Cyprus’ sports whilst it also promotes quality tourism.”



