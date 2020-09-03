September 3, 2020

President Anastasiades signs book of condolence for former Indian president

President Nicos Anastasiades signed on Thursday the book of condolence opened at the residence of the High Commissioner of India in Nicosia, for the death of former president of India Pranab Mukherjee.

“It is with deep sorrow and grief that I have received the news of the demise of former president of India His Excellency Shri Pranab Mukherjee, a great leader and statesman and a close friend of Cyprus,” he wrote.

He said that during his visit to India in 2017 he had presented Mukherjee with Cyprus’ highest order, the Grand Collar of the Order of Makarios III.

Mukherjee, who had tested positive for Covid-19 this month, died on Monday after weeks in hospital. He was 84.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

