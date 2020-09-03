September 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Seven establishments, 11 individuals fined for flouting virus measures

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Police said Thursday they booked 18 individuals and premises in 24 hours from Wednesday for failure to comply with coronavirus measures.

Officers fined seven establishments, one in Nicosia, three in Limassol and three in Paphos.

In Nicosia police booked four individuals, in Limassol three, one in Paphos, two in Famagusta and one in the Morphou district.

Most did not wear masks in areas where they are compulsory.



