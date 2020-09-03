September 3, 2020

Woman seriously injured after stabbing

By Evie Andreou0205
A 36-year-old woman from an Asian country was taken to hospital in serious condition after being stabbed by a man in Paphos.

The incident took place around noon.

The perpetrator is believed to be a 27-year-old man also from an Asian country. He reportedly went to the woman’s workplace where he stabbed her.

Police said the attacker was detained by members of the public who then handed him over to police officers.

The woman underwent surgery and is in serious condition.

 



