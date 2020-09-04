September 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

200 tonnes of aid for Beirut blast victims

By Staff Reporter00
Cypriot officials at Limassol port

Another 200 tonnes of aid for victims of the devastating blast in Beirut was shipped from Cyprus today after a brief ceremony at Limassol port attended by Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and Lebanon’s ambassador in Nicosia Claude El Hajal.

This was the third and largest part of humanitarian aid on behalf of the Republic of Cyprus to the people of Lebanon.

The aid was collected under an initiative of the office of the commissioner for volunteerism in cooperation with the foreign ministry. The aid includes foodstuff and medical equipment that was donated by the health ministry.

The 200 tonnes of aid, loaded into 24 containers, brings Cyprus’ total contribution to about 280 tonnes of essential goods, which is the largest humanitarian assistance ever send by Cyprus.

“The good coordination, the activation of the protocol on volunteers for urgent situations and of the Pancyprian coordination centre for humanitarian aid and the synergies created with local authorities, businesses and companies, the Red Cross, volunteer organisations and NGOs, the church and other bodies, and mainly the selfless contribution of thousands of citizens led to this moving result,” volunteerism commissioner Yiannis Yiannaki said.

He also praised the contribution of the National Guard and civil defence to load and transport the aid, and the efforts of all the volunteers to short, check and pack the items.



Staff Reporter

