September 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business International

Apple commits to freedom of information and expression

By Andrew Rosenbaum00
A Cook (2017)
Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple Inc said it was committed to freedom of information and expression in a
document it has published on its humans rights policy – a move which follows increased
pressure from shareholders.

“At Apple, we are optimistic about technology’s awesome potential for good,” says Cook in a statement at the start of the new document. “But we know that it won’t happen on its own. Every day, we work to infuse the devices we make with the humanity that makes us.”

The document, called “Our Commitment to Human Rights,” is 1,400-word pledge about how Apple treats people and the way it sees technology’s role in protecting human rights. It’s chiefly a description of principles, but does include some more specific details.

The U.S. tech giant has come under fire for removing virtual network apps from its App
store in China and at its February annual general meeting a shareholder proposal called on
Apple to publicly commit “to respect freedom of expression as a human right.”

While the motion was defeated, it gained 40.6 per cent of votes cast – far more than similar motions put
forward previously and enough to push the company to respond, experts said.

“We believe in the critical importance of an open society in which information flows freely,
and we’re convinced the best way we can continue to promote openness is to remain
engaged, even where we may disagree with a country’s laws,” Apple states in the policy
document.

It said its policy was based on the United Nations’ guiding principles on business and
human rights.

Human rights activists have also called on Apple to cut ties with suppliers alleged to be
using the forced labour of thousands of ethnic Uighurs in Chinese factories and it has faced
much criticism for removing an app that helped Hong Kong protesters track police
movements.

Apple argued that the app was being used to target individual police officers and to
victimise individuals and property, violating Hong Kong law.

 

 



