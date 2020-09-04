September 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Blue Air cancels all flights from Larnaca to Greece until end of March 2021

By Evie Andreou00

Low-cost Blue Air has cancelled all its flights between mid-September and end of March from Larnaca to Athens and Thessaloniki, its representative in Cyprus, Orthodoxou Aviation, said on Friday.

The decision was mainly due to restrictions in place because of the pandemic but also the large competition from other air carriers offering the same routes.

According to Orthodoxou Aviation, the flights to the two Greek destinations the airline is operating from Larnaca have been cancelled until the end of March. Affected passengers will get a refund.

Cyprus placed Greece in category B last August from category A after several people arriving from Greek destinations were testing positive to the virus.

After this development, many Cypriots cancelled their holidays to Greece while some airlines had cancelled routes to some Greek airports.



