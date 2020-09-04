September 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: four new cases announced on Friday (Updated)

By Peter Michael0979
Covid 19 4922384 1280 960x720

Four new cases of coronavirus were announced on Friday by the health ministry, bringing the total to 1,502.

The cases came out of 1,810 tests.

Three were found from 631 samples processed from individuals tested on private initiative.

Two of them are Cypriots who recently travelled to Mykonos, Greece, and the third is a Cypriot who had symptoms for a week before going for a test.

The fourth case, a Syrian refugee, came through 127 tests processed by state hospital laboratories.  The woman was tested after she arrived in Cyprus on Thursday in a group of 52 who were taken to the Pournara facility. The remainder of the group is being tested.

The health ministry said the testing was not yet completed and results would likely be announced on Saturday if more cases arise from the group.

Negative results were received from 58 samples processed on individuals tested on doctors’ orders, 110 tests were processed from contact tracing, 847 from passengers and repatriated individuals, 33 from checks conducted at crossing points to the north, and four from Kato Pyrgos residents.

The ministry said five people were currently being treated at Famagusta General, the reference hospital, and two more patients are intubated at Nicosia General’s intensive care unit.



Related posts

Schools to stay closed until September 14 (Update 1)

Peter Michael

Data commissioner wants House to ask ECB if PEPs list could be analysed

George Psyllides

Blue Air cancels all flights from Larnaca to Greece until end of March 2021

Evie Andreou

Steps underway to strip seven people of citizenship (Update 2)

George Psyllides

Municipal wedding officers ousted, only mayors and their deputies can officiate

Bejay Browne

Education Ministry help lines on coronavirus protocols

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign