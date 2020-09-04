September 4, 2020

News podcast: Cyprus’ most endangered species are falling foul of our renewable energy sources

By Rosie Charalambous

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

  • Some of Cyprus’ most endangered species are falling foul of our renewable energy sources
  • A month of culture starts tomorrow with the Kypria Festival

