September 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Dendias meets Guterres in US, Cyprus discussed

By Peter Michael00
Antonio Guterres on his way to meet Nikos Dendias in New York (CNA)

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the future of the Cyprus problem at a meeting on Friday.

Speaking after the meeting in New York, Dendias said he and Guterres exchanged opinions and on how things would progress after the elections for the new Turkish Cypriot leader in the north.

Dendias said they also discussed the issues between Greece and Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.

“I had the chance to explain what is going on in the eastern Mediterranean and how Turkish violations create issues in stability and peace in the area,” he said.

Dendias added he discussed the maritime agreement between Greece and Egypt.  He also gave Guterres a copy of the agreement and letter from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the UN Security Council.

The agreement between Athens and Cairo was the bone of contention, which led Ankara to send research vessels flanked by warships into Greek waters last month.

Ankara claimed it was researching in an area agreed with Libya previously.

Dendias added Greece could also take the issue with Turkey to the Security Council, as it is within the rights of all UN member states.



