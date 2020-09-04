September 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Education Ministry help lines on coronavirus protocols

By Staff Reporter0138
The education ministry is launching a call centre to handle queries from teachers, parents and the public more generally regarding its health protocol to contain the spread of coronavirus in schools.

The new academic year starts on Monday, though teachers’ unions and parents have requested a postponement of a few days because of the protracted heat wave.

In an announcement, the Health Ministry said it was operating the following help lines for queries from parents, guardians and the general public:

For primary education: 22800800

For secondary schools and technical schools: 22800755

For teachers, the ministry’s help lines are:

For primary education: 22800756

For secondary schools and technical schools: 22800772

The health ministry said the call centre aimed to provide comprehensive information so that all can cooperate for the smooth and unimpeded operation of the schools under the special conditions created by the pandemic.

The telephone lines will operate on Monday to Friday from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm.



