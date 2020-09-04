September 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fires in Droushia and Prodromi

By Annette Chrysostomou0145
Fires

Two fires broke out in the Paphos district during the night from Thursday to Friday.

According to the fire service, the first fire started at 9.16pm near Droushia. It burned one and a half hectares of vegetation.

It was brought under control by 1.30am on Friday.

A second fire broke out shortly after midnight one kilometre from the first, between Droushia and Prodromi.

It burned a decare of dry grass and wild vegetation before it was put out.

Firefighters remained in both areas overnight.

The causes of the fires are being investigated.



