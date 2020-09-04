Highest-ever recorded temperature, 46.2C, clocked at Athalassa, EAC consumption also hits all-time high

The highest ever recorded temp, 46.2C was clocked on Friday at the visitor centre of the forestry department at Athalassa, Nicosia.
The previous record for Cyprus was August 1, 2010 when it hit 45.6C at the Athalassa radiosonde station.
Athienou also recorded 46C on Friday, which was also an all-time high.
Friday’s discomfort levels were compounded by the high concentrations of dust and prompted the labour ministry to suspend heavy outdoor labour to protect workers from the extreme heat.
Electricity consumption also hit an all-time high with air conditioners working at full capacity. According to a spokesman for the Cyprus’ electricity transmission system operator told Omega TV that record consumption of 1160 megawatts was recorded at around 2pm. The previous record was 1148 in 2010.
After a particularly suffocating night on Thursday, temperatures on Friday hit the maximum of 46.2C in Nicosia, 41C in Frenaros, 38C in Prodromos, 38C at Larnaca Airport, 33C at Paphos Airport and 36C in Polis Chrysochous. Humidity ranged from 13 per cent in Nicosia to 72 per cent at Paphos Airport and 66 per cent in Polis.
Temperatures on Saturday will remain well over 40C, though the heat wave gripping Cyprus will ease marginally.
After three red alerts this week, the met office has issued an orange alert for Saturday. It said the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 42C inland and to around 35C over Troodos’ highest peaks.
The extreme high temperature warning will be in force from 12 noon to 5 pm.
In its weather forecast for the weekend, the met office said the warm air mass will continue to affect the area. Saturday will be mainly fine and temperatures will rise to 42C inland, around 33C on the west coast, around 36C on the remaining coasts and around 35C in the mountains.
Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be mainly fine. Temperatures will edge down on Sunday but will remain noticeably above the seasonal average inland and in the mountains and a little above average on the coasts.
Temperatures will rise on Monday and Tuesday, primarily inland and in the mountains.