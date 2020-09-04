September 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment What's On

Jazz is back

By Eleni Philippou00
Vanessa Megalemou

Well-known jazz hangout Sarah’s Jazz Club re-opens on Wednesday after being shut for six months due to the Covid-19 measures. In its first week of operation, it will welcome back music fans with three live events.

The venue’s fourth season will commence with the Reunion Jam featuring the Charis Ioannou Trio plus special guests. Saxophonist Charis Ioannou is known for his powerful and virtuoso saxophone sound. Master drummer Marios Spyrou and contrabassist Greg Makamian join him on stage. “The band’s sound is pure classic jazz and they perform favourite songs from the great American Songbook,” organisers said.

Libre, performed by singer Vanessa Megalemou, follows on September 11. Megalemou has a marvellous ‘big’ voice reminiscent of the era of talented live singers like Edith Piaf. Joining her on stage is Vasilis Vourvopoulos who will accompany her on piano.

The Sarah Fenwick Trio wraps up the opening week on Saturday, September 12, with a night of classic vocal jazz. Vocalist Sarah Fenwick, pianist Marios Toumbas and contrabassist Michael Messios bring their vivid sound to the stage for a night of beautiful melodies.

It’s been a long time coming for the live music club, which has been closed for half a year because of the pandemic. Recently, the Health Ministry allowed up to 50 people for indoor cultural events, meaning that working within the precautions, the club can resume its contributions to the island’s cultural scene.

That said, reserving ahead of time is necessary as there are limits on the number of people allowed in.

 

Jazz Is Back

Sarah’s Jazz Club re-opens after being closed for 6 months. Live music performances on September 9, 11 and 12. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Booking is essential. Tel: 95-147711



