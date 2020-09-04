September 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Kiosk robber makes off with pack of cigarettes

By Staff Reporter044

A would-be robber brandishing what is believed to be a fake gun attempted to rob a Limassol kiosk on Thursday night but had to make do with a pack of cigarettes.

Police said they were investigating the incident after a 56-year-old woman employee reported that an unknown man had threatened her with a gun, most possibly a fake, and demanded she hand over the contents of the till.

She told the man that her employer was in the kiosk and he just grabbed a pack of cigarettes and fled on foot.

Police reviewed CCTV showing a man with a covered face in the kiosk. Their investigations continue.

 



Staff Reporter

