Kyprianou accuses president of blackmail over passport saga

Main opposition Akel leader Andros Kyprianou accused the president on Friday of trying to blackmail him to keep his mouth shut by threatening to publish documents relating to citizenships granted by the Demetris Christofias administration between 2008 and 2013.
Speaking on state radio in the morning, Kyprianou said in a meeting with the president regarding the citizenship by investment programme, President Nicos Anastasiades “waved this papers and told me ‘you know, I have these papers, stop talking.’”
This was a few weeks ago, before Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported, using confidential government documents, that Cyprus had granted citizenship to various dubious individuals.
Kyprianou said Akel will not remain silent and challenged the government to publish the documents.
“The biggest names on this list who have been granted citizenship are clients of the Nicos Anstasiades law firm,” Kyprianou said. “Did Demetris Christofias conspire with Nicos Anastasiades to grant citizenships to the people in question?”
On Thursday, it emerged that Anastasiades had sent a confidential letter to party leaders with the details of citizenships granted by the Christofias administration.
Government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios challenged Kyprianou to make it public with the Akel leader replying that the Presidential Palace can go ahead and publish it if they wanted.
Kyprianou said he would not be the one publishing a confidential document.
On Friday the spokesman said the letter was sent to the leaders for information purposes and it was not the government’s intention to blackmail anyone.
The government on Thursday announced the pending appointment of an investigative committee to look into the entire period during which passports were granted to foreign nationals under the citizenship-by-investment programme — 2008 up to July 31, 2020.
On why the probe would be covering all naturalizations under the citizenship-by-investment scheme, government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios said it was precisely so that no stone would be left unturned.
“There must be a full and complete investigation, providing answers by the committee to be appointed by the attorney-general, we hope, so that no questions remain unanswered.”