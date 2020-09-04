September 4, 2020

Man in critical condition after fall from balcony

By Annette Chrysostomou0177
Larnaca general hospital

A man is in critical condition in Larnaca hospital after falling from the balcony of his home.

Police were notified at 2am on Friday that an injured man was found in the centre of Larnaca.

The 58-year-old man had fallen from a balcony on the first floor of the building.

He was taken to Larnaca general hospital where he is kept in the intensive care unit and treated for a brain injury, broken ribs and other fractures.



