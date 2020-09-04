September 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

One establishment, 16 individuals booked

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Photo: Christos Theodordes

During 24 hours from Thursday to Friday police carried out inspections on 738 persons and premises for violations of the coronavirus measures, mainly checking on compliance regarding the use of masks. Fourteen of the checks were carried out at the ports.

Only one establishment was booked, and 16 individuals.

Five individuals were fined in Nicosia and Limassol each, two in Larnaca, two in Paphos, one in Famagusta and one in the Morphou district.

The establishment which was booked is located in the Paphos district.

 



