September 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Paphos stabbing suspect remanded in custody

A 27-year-old man was remanded in custody on Friday on suspicion of stabbing and seriously injuring his partner in Paphos the previous day.

The woman, 36, underwent surgery and was now receiving treatment in the ICU in serious but not life-threatening condition.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday by police who have also recovered the knife allegedly used in the incident.

Police said the attack took place at the woman’s workplace. The suspect attacked the woman and stabbed her several times and suffering injuries to his hands in the process. He was arrested at 3.50pm after receiving treatment in hospital for his injuries.

Authorities believe family differences were the cause behind the attack. Both are foreign nationals.



