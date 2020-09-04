Red alert as Cyprus braces for new scorcher

Today is set to be another scorcher, possibly even a record-breaker, with the met office issuing a new red alert warning that temperatures inland will soar to around 45C.

The summer of 2010 saw a record high of 45.6C

Today’s red alert warning of extreme high temperatures, the third this week, is in force from 11 am to 5 pm.

“The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 45 degrees Celsius inland, around 39 degrees at the south and east coasts and around 37 degrees Celsius at the west, the north coasts and over the mountains,” the met office said in an announcement issued early on Friday.

Speaking on TV yesterday, met office director Kleanthis Nicolaides said that Cyprus and the region are currently in the grips of hot air masses.

The met service issued its first-ever heat warning for nighttime for Thursday evening into the early hours of today. For Thursday evening in particular, temperatures inland were around 26C inland and the northeast, with mountain regions seeing temperatures up to 25C.

According to Nicolaides, the heat wave will ease somewhat during the weekend, though with temperatures staying above normal for the time of year.

Higher-than-average temperatures were likewise expected over the next 10-day period.

For Thursday, the met office had issued a red warning as temperatures reached 42C.

The alert was in effect from 12pm to 5pm, and an unprecedented second red warning issued within a week. The first ever red warning was issued on Monday when temperatures hit 44C inland.

“Take action, extreme high temperatures are expected. Protect yourself and support vulnerable people. Act on advice given by authorities. Expect possible infrastructural breakdowns,” the met office said.

The ongoing high temperatures have raised fears that demand for air conditioning could overload the power grid, but the electricity authority said the system can cope.

Concerns that the electricity grid may not be able to handle the increased demand were dispelled by George Ashikalis, the press officer and director of operations at the EAC transmission systems operator.

He said that even though there is so little tourism this year – hotels are usually energy hogs – Cyprus may still see its maximum ever energy demand.

“The maximum demand was in 2010 and that was when the temperature was recorded at 45.6 and the megawatts was at 1148,” Ashikalis told the Cyprus Mail on Thursday. The met office only issued an orange weather warning then, as the high lasted for shorter period of time that day.

“With [the] temperature rising more tomorrow we will probably have a new max demand for the year,” he said.

With the scorching temperatures on Monday, the energy demand was 1096 – not far off the record – and was about 25mgw higher than last year.

“There is adequacy and the generators have been serviced to be ready to cope with this kind of demand, so I don’t see any problems,” Ashikalis said.

He noted that there were some issues as a few large generator units were not operational, as they were being serviced for environmental upgrading, but reiterated that: “the demand will be covered.”

The forestry department meanwhile issued a “red alert” for today

In a statement, the department said recalled that it is illegal to light a fire without a permit, an offense which is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine of up to €50,000, or both.

Lighting a fire, for food preparation, is allowed only in grills in picnic areas.

The department strongly urged the public to be especially careful during excursions, and avoid actions and activities that may cause fire, such as the use of tools or agricultural machinery that produce heat, sparks or flame, such as emery, welding and welding.

If someone notices smoke or fire, they should call 1407 (Forest Department) or 112 (Fire Department) immediately.





