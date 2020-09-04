September 4, 2020

Secondary school parents urge short delay to new academic year

Parents of secondary school pupils have written to the education minister urging a delay to Monday’s scheduled start of the new academic year because of the heat wave.

In their letter, the federation of parents of second school pupils said that the high temperatures of recent days make conditions in class especially difficult and will hinder efforts by pupils to become accustomed to wearing a mask.

Cyprus has been in the grip of a heat wave the past week. Temperatures are expected to start easing from tomorrow but will remain above the seasonal average over the next few days.

Under new health protocols to contain the spread of coronavirus, all secondary school pupils and their teachers must wear masks in class.

In their letter, the parents said that children with respiratory problems as well as other pupils obliged to wear masks in classrooms with no air conditioning may have difficulties breathing.

The association urged the minister to review the situation and to delay the start of the new school year for two or three days if conditions are deemed unsafe.

The parents also asked the health ministry and its epidemiological team whether the decree on the compulsory use of masks can be amended to also allow the use of face shields in class, just as it is allowed for pupils and teachers with special health issues.

The letter was made public as a meeting was underway at the education ministry between the teachers’ unions and parents associations with Dr Zoe Dorothea Pana, one of the doctors members of the team of scientists advising the government on the coronavirus outbreak, regarding the health protocols to be implemented at the schools.

 



