September 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
UK bride almost misses Cyprus wedding after three inconclusive tests

A British woman, Kelly Warrington nearly missed her own wedding in Cyprus after three inconclusive coronavirus tests, but was able to make a successful dash to the airport after the fourth came back negative, the Daily Mirror reports.

According to the British tabloid, Kelly’s fiancé Sam and 23 guests all tested negative. But in her case, three tests came back with inconclusive results, meaning that she would not have been allowed to fly out.

“You couldn’t make it up. They kept coming back all unclear,” she told the paper.

“I had 23 guests ready and raring to go and my test result still hadn’t come back.”

Just 90 minutes before they were due to leave, a fourth test result arrived, showing that she tested negative and allowing her to catch her flight.

The UK is in category B on the list of countries from which Cyprus accepts passengers. People arriving from category B countries are required to present a negative coronavirus test (PCR) not older than 72 hours.

The couple were set to get married in April after getting engaged in December 2018, but those plans were put on hold after the coronavirus outbreak put both the UK and Cyprus in lockdown.

But all’s well that ends well.  “Our wedding day was absolutely amazing and we feel very lucky to have had it happen. Everyone out there was so welcoming and couldn’t do enough for us,” she said.

Their big day was held at a venue in the picturesque valley of Diarizos.



