September 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Woman arrested for biting man’s finger

By Annette Chrysostomou01

An 18-year-old teenager was arrested for causing serious bodily harm after she allegedly bit off part of a man’s finger in Limassol on Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened at noon.  During an argument between the two, the teenager allegedly bit the 52 year old man’s right middle finger, biting off part of it.

The 52-year-old was taken by car to a private clinic where he was detained for treatment while the 18-year-old was arrested.



