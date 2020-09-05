September 5, 2020

Afterparty: an exhibition

By Eleni Philippou00
Afterparty Limassol(torso)

A new exhibition coming to Limassol’s Eins gallery will present Alexandros Vasmoulakis’ solo exhibition Afterparty, opening on September 12 and lasting until October 12. Erecting canvases or sculptures anew from existing materials, found objects, Vasmoulakis layers these through processes of preservation and turning them into what becomes a new form, entity or experience.

As an artist, Vasmoulakis has moved between graffiti, wall installations, collage, cubist-like large-scale paintings, and abstract sculptures. The delineation of these is often broken up into an animated aesthetic and his work can often be seen as a composition, layering past parts onto present reconfigurations.

His paintings are reinforced with coats of crayon, oil paint, gouache, acrylic, then scraped and stuck again, rendering our vision partial. In his upcoming solo exhibition Vasmoulakis presents a single 3×5 metre painting, and a series of what look like deformed sculptures: once figurative, made from iron and foam, they had pranced through a carnival parade in Patras about a decade ago. After being thrown away as ‘leftovers’, Vasmoulakis adapted them, transforming their function from entities that occupy a finite identity determined by their attributed worth to a newfound presence emerging from his curious handling of fragmented fragility.

This unrehearsed experience of changing, by chance or invention, the direction of what was once a first encounter, offers a reflection on playful transmogrification. The remains are marred, cut and repainted, creating a hybridisation of identity from which a plethora of imagery and texture alters how we might perceive spatial and timebound realities de novo; while the party goes on.

 

Afterparty

Solo art exhibition by Alexandros Vasmoulakis. September 12-October 12. Eins Gallery, Limassol. Opening day: 11am-8pm. Wednesday-Friday: 4pm -8pm, Saturday: 11am-4pm or by appointment. Tel: 99-522977



