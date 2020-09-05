Akel leader says current government issued far more passports than previous administrations

The two previous administrations issued less than 200 passports to investors whereas the Anastasiades government has granted more than 4,000, Akel leader Andros Kyprianou said on Saturday.

At the same time, the main opposition leader reiterated his call to President Nicos Anastasiades to make public documents concerning the passports given during the Demetris Christofias administration between 2008 and 2013.

Kyprianbou had said earlier in the week that Anastasiades had tried to blackmail him to keep quiet by threatening to publish documents relating to citizenships granted by the Christofias administration.

“Akel will not be threatened or blackmailed,” Kyprianou said, adding that the party was determined to serve public interests.

He said that back in 2007 when the citizenship by investment scheme was introduced, applicants had to be in Cyprus and invest several millions in the local economy. At the same time, both they and their investments were heavily scrutinised before they received a Cypriot passport, Kyprianou said.

“Their goal was … the introduction of new and innovative technologies, the promotion of research, the creation of quality jobs and the growth of the real economy,” he said.

He added that gradually, the Anastasiades government promoted during the first three years of its administration the relaxation of the criteria. “They got to the point of giving passports remotely to people who had never set foot in Cyprus.”

“Until 2013 less than 200 passports were granted by investors from the two previous governments, while from 2013 when the Anastasiades-Disy government took over more than 4,000 passports were granted,” he said.

It is not just the number of passports issued, he said, but also “the untransparent course” that has been followed in recent years.

Kyprianou also referred to numerous warnings by EU officials and international institutions over Cyprus’ citizenship by investment programme and the growing corruption in the country.

The statements followed the announcement on Friday that a three-member committee led by the chairwoman of the Securities and Exchange Commission has completed its own investigation into certain citizenships granted from 2012 to 2018 revealing that seven individuals had secured citizenship under false pretences or by withholding important information.

Anastasiades told the French news agency the seven will now have a process launched to have the passports rescinded.

He said his government has taken steps to introduce more effective control mechanisms citing deficiencies or loopholes in the previous version of the programme.

The committee was appointed after the government announced last November it would revoke 26 citizenships granted through the citizenship-by-investment programme up to 2018, before stricter criteria were introduced.





