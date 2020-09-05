Co-ownership: a just solution to Greco-Turkish maritime dispute

By Ozay Mehmet

AT THE heart of the Greco-Turkish maritime dispute lies a tiny island, Kastellorizo/Meis, with an area of just 4 sq. kms and only 2 kms from the Turkish coast in the Gulf of Antalya. Relying on the UN Convention of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Greece is claiming that this island is entitled to some 40,000 sq. kms of the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey is not a signatory of UNCLOS and considers the Kastellorizo/Meis claim unjust. It rejects that islands have their own Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The Aegean is dotted with over 3,000 Greek islands and the division of maritime rights in this “closed sea” is governed by the provisions of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne which ended the Greco-Turkish War of 1919-22.

Under the Lausanne Treaty, Aegean islands have three miles of territorial waters, raised to six miles in 1936. Greece would like to increase this limit to 12 miles which would effectively turn the Aegean into a Greek Sea.

Turkey, with the longest coastline in the region, does not want to be hemmed in by Greek waters. Under Turkish law, a unilateral Greek extension of the maritime boundary is “causus belli”, a cause of war. The two countries have come close to war several times.

Turkey claims its own continental shelf, clearly overlapping Greek waters, especially on account of Kastellorizo/Meis. The unresolved Cyprus problem is a further complication.

Ankara does not recognise the Greek Cypriot-controlled Republic in the south of Cyprus, instead recognising the Turkish Republic of Cyprus (TRNC) in the north with its own EEZ.

Like any dispute, the Greco-Turkish friction must be resolved peacefully, through negotiations. In this case, recourse to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), envisaged under UNCLOS, is not an option as one party (Turkey) rejects UNCLOS, relying on the Lausanne provisions instead.

The EU is also unable to act as an honest broker as it is bound by the mutual solidarity principle to support Greek claims.

What could be the exit route of this dilemma? A formula that might work is co-ownership of overlapping EEZs and continental shelves. But the Kastellorizo/Meis island issue must be resolved by mutual consent.

The solution may be based on the Canadian case of St. Pierre & Miquelon.

By a decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivered in 1992, the tiny French islands of St. Pierre & Miquelon ( a historical footnote from the 17th century), rich in fish and now oil), do not have 200 miles of EEZ.

What they do have is a tiny stretch of the sea, not much bigger than the islands themselves. Their entitlement is defined by the IJC in three parts as follows:

Firstly, the boundary between Newfoundland and the north side of the French islands is set at an equidistant distance, i.e. six miles from each coastline.

Secondly, on the west of the French islands, facing the Canadian coast proper, the islands are entitled to a bulge of 24 nautical miles.

Thirdly, these islands in the south facing the open Atlantic Ocean, are entitled to a narrow strip of the sea, 10.5 nautical miles wide, roughly equivalent to the distance of the islands themselves, yielding a strip 188 nautical miles long stretching into the Atlantic.

Overall, the French islands, by their peculiar location inside Canada, have a mushroom-shaped sea, in total of a few thousand nautical miles. In other words, by the ICJ ruling these small French islands cannot encroach the Canadian EEZ which must dominate.

The 1992 ICJ decision did not satisfy either country. In 1996, Canada went ahead and set its own EEZ using another Canadian island as the base to assert its jurisdiction.

On this basis, Kastellorizo/Meis island cannot have a 200km EEZ as claimed by Greece. It is a triangular shape island with only its tip pointing south into the Mediterranean. The Turkish coast dominates it on all other aspects.

This island can have only a tiny bit of the Mediterranean, relative to its tip, a few miles at most, not 40,000 sq. kms. as claimed by Greece. Specifically, its entitlement is as follows (on a strict application to St. Pierre & Miquelon).

i) Facing the Turkish coast, its boundary according to the equidistant rule is only one mile northward and a few miles east and west of the island. ii) The south tip of the island may be a very narrow strip, (i.e. less than a mile), extending up to 200 kms into the Mediterranean, if that.

Greece, like France in the case of St. Pierre & Miquelon, must recognize that Kastellorizo/Meis is entitled only to a tiny bit of the sea around it.

For the rest of the overlapping EEZ and continental shelf, the Greeks and Turks, with help from friendly and unbiased third countries (e.g. Switzerland), may reach an agreement to co-own these waters and co-share all marine resources for joint prosperity. The dispute does not justify a war.

Ozay Mehmet, Ph.D (Toronto), Distinguished Research Professor (Emeritus), Norman Patterson School of International Affairs, Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada





