September 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: Five new cases announced Saturday (updated)

By Evie Andreou0706

Five new coronavirus cases were detected on Saturday, out of 3,033 lab tests, the health ministry announced.

Two people arrived from abroad. One case concerns a woman from Ukraine who recently returned from her country. She was found positive the second time she got tested, two days before her 14-day self-isolation was to end. She was asymptomatic.

The other is a permanent resident who arrived on Saturday from Romania.

Another case is a man from India. He is the flat mate of another man from India who tested positive three days ago after returning from his country.

Two more people tested positive as part of the testing offered by their workplaces. Neither of them had symptoms.

To-date 1,507 cases have been recorded in Cyprus.

Two patients are intubated at the Nicosia general hospital’s intensive care unit and two more are being treated at the Famagusta hospital. Three people were discharged from the same hospital.



