September 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business International

‘Flying’ electric speedboat gives clean smooth ride

By Reuters News Service00
Candela Switzerland 11
Candela Switzerland rides above waves so no sea-sickness

The world’s first electric-powered hydrofoil speedboat, which reduces energy consumption and noise – as well as sea sickness – by “flying” above the waves, has made its debut on Switzerland’s lakes.

The Candela Seven can hit speeds of 55 km per hour when its foils lift it out of the water. Its manufacturers say it travels further and smoother than other electric boats.

The foils reduce water friction – and the effect of waves slamming into the boat – cutting energy consumption by 80 per cent compared to normal diesel-powered boats and extending the craft’s range to 90 km (56 miles).

The carbon fiber boat also carries an on-board computer which automatically adjusts the foil positions 100 times per second to reduce rolling and sea-sickness.

“Because we don’t have any waves hitting, we don’t have any slamming or bumping around and you really have a quiet a smooth ride,” Swiss importer Christian Vogel told Reuters.

Until now, electric boats have tended to sacrifice either speed or range because of the capacity limits of their batteries.

The Candela Seven made its Swiss debut on Lake Lucerne this week, with Candela Speed Boat hoping to drum up new business with a European tour. The Stockholm-based company has delivered 16 boats since last year.

The boat, which costs around 250,000 euros ($296,000), would be a good fit for Switzerland’s lakeside cities like Zurich, Lucerne and Geneva, said Vogel.

“People could use it to commute across lakes or for day trips,” he said. “You can drive this with a clean conscience from an environmental point of view, and it’s great fun.”

By using a clean and efficient electric motor and flying above the surface, the Candela Seven runs significantly quieter than comparable boats. As it is 100 per cent electric, the Candela Seven can be recharged at your dock over night and consumes less than 10 eurocents per nautical mile in electricity.

($1 = 0.8446 euros)

 



Related posts

Cyprus can attract real estate investment – Paul Nearchou

Andrew Rosenbaum

Cyprus service sector — key for economy — sees drop

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus to get €479m from EU to tackle unemployment

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus woman entrepreneur builds a famous holistic clinic

Gina Agapiou

Switzerland opens link from northern Europe to the Med via Alps tunnel

Reuters News Service

Apple commits to freedom of information and expression

Andrew Rosenbaum
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign