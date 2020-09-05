September 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Migrants land in Kapparis area (updated)

By Evie Andreou0372
File photo

A boat with 51 migrants arrived on Saturday morning in the Kapparis area in Famagusta.

The boat landed at around 11am in the buffer zone and the group crossed to the government-controlled areas.

The group consists of 35 men, five women and 11 children. They were taken by the police to the Famagusta police headquarters for identification and other procedures.

Reports said that authorities had spotted the boat sailing off Cyprus and had picked up a woman and three children with some health issues on Friday while it was still at sea and took them to hospital.



Related posts

Akel leader says current government issued far more passports than previous administrations

Evie Andreou

Foreign minister discusses East Med with Greek counterpart

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Man charged for aggressive behaviour after being asked to wear a mask

Evie Andreou

Finance Minister says Standard&Poor’s rating confirms rational management of economy

Source: Cyprus News Agency

It’s time to burlesque

Eleni Philippou

Police searching for man after money extorted

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign