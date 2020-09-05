September 5, 2020

Orange weather warning issued for Saturday

The met office on Saturday issued an orange warning for extreme high temperatures.

According to the announcement, the temperature is expected to reach 42 degrees Celsius inland and around 35C in the higher mountainous areas.

The warning concerns the period between 12 noon and 5pm.

Temperature is expected to gradually drop until Monday. On Tuesday, as slight rise in temperature is expected.

 



