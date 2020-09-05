Our View: The taxpayer must pick up the bill for conscript deferrals  

In the end, the government gave in to the pressure from a few hundred parents who were that were protesting because army service would have meant their sons went to UK universities in 2021 when tuition fees are set to more than double. The government has set a precedent by exempting a group of young men – the number could be anything between 150 and 300 – from military service until they complete their studies.

The parents’ group argued that their sons would be victims of discrimination because of conscription. Whereas the female students of the same year would be able to start UK university, before Brexit, and pay home fees the boys that would attend in 2021, because of military service, would pay international fees that were more than twice as high. It was unfair and the parents would have been financially punished because their sons would serve their country, it was said.

There was an attempt to secure 2020 fees for the conscripts via the British government but it failed because the decision on the matter rested with each university, most of which claimed they could not give preferential treatment to a group of international students. President Anastasiades stepped in. He invited a delegation of the parents to his summer residence and promised them he would provide a solution. He was true to his word.

On Thursday it was announced that the students would be exempted from military service so they could attend UK university this year. This could pose another problem for the boys that may have given up their university places this year, but the Cyprus government cannot do anything about that. What the government has decided was to hire national guardsmen on contract to cover the gaps that would be left by the departing conscripts.

In other words, the taxpayer will be picking up the bill, so that a couple of hundred students will pay affordable fees at UK universities. And these are not exactly poor families that the taxpayer will be helping, but reasonably well-off, middle class families, who can afford to send their sons to UK universities, at an annual cost of about 10,000 sterling when living expenses are included. This cost might rise by 50% or 60% in 2021, but does it justify the taxpayer picking up the bill? Would this money not be better spent supporting students from poor families that actually cannot afford to pay for their study?

The Anastasiades government does not seem to think so, treating study at UK university as if it were a right that the state was obliged to safeguard, at significant cost to the taxpayer. And this at a time when there are Cypriot students, at free universities, that have to work to cover their living expenses.





