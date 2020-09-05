September 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Tech & Science

Paphos mayor looks to attract American tech companies

By Kyriacos Nicolaou010
Paphos
Copy Of 'tis The Seson To Be

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos this week met American ambassador Judith Garber to discuss attracting high tech and other innovative companies to the town, with the mayor providing information on pertinent projects that the city is in the process of implementing.

These projects aim to transform Paphos into a smart and digital city, and became the launchpoint for the discussion between the two parties on how American companies can become involved, both in terms of the bidding process for projects that have yet to start, and also in terms of convincing these companies to set up shop in the city.

Garber and Phedonos visited a prominent building at Kennedy Square in Old Town Paphos that is being renovated and refurbished, internally and externally, so that it can become capable of being used by a technology or otherwise innovation-driven company.

They also visited the Pafos Innovation Institute where the ambassador was shown around the facilities and informed about the operation and programmes of the institute.

Garber said she was impressed by the work being carried out by the Paphos municipality, particularly when it comes to innovation and technology, but also in education. She also expressed her and the US embassy’s support.

Although Garber’s educational background is rooted in Economics, she is no stranger to matters of science and technology. In parallel to her role as the US Ambassador to Cyprus, Garber is also the Assistant Secretary for Oceans, Environment and Science at the Department of State.



Related posts

Facebook to block news on Australian sites after new law, riling lawmakers

Reuters News Service

Huawei racks up another negative week

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Facebook’s Messenger Rooms takes a swing at Zoom

Kyriacos Nicolaou

‘Three little pigs’: Musk’s Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Reuters News Service

Musk’s Neuralink venture promises to reveal a ‘working’ brain-computer device

Reuters News Service

Elon Musk’s net worth tops $100 billion – Forbes

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign