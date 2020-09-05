September 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Police searching for man after money extorted

By Evie Andreou00
Police Car 08 1

Police on Saturday said they were looking for the whereabouts of a 57-year-old man in connection with money extortion.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 57-year-old, who is from Limassol, after a man, 51, from Emba reported that he gave the suspect a total of €1,200 on three occasions.

The suspect had asked for that money saying he needed it to address some urgent matters which the complainant later found was not true.

He reported the 57-year-old after disappearing without paying back the money.



Related posts

Orange weather warning issued for Saturday

Evie Andreou

Cyprus sends more aid to Lebanon than much larger countries

Katy Turner

46 degrees Celsius in Nicosia (video)

Theo Panayides

Co-ownership: a just solution to Greco-Turkish maritime dispute

CM Guest Columnist

Incentives on offer for businesses relocating to old Nicosia

Staff Reporter

Dendias meets Guterres in US, Cyprus discussed

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign