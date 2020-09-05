September 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Health

Small clinics complain of unfair treatment by HIO

By Evie Andreou00

Two clinics that joined Gesy on Saturday accused the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) of unfair treatment as regards the fees it pays small and large private hospitals that offer inpatient care under the general health scheme.

The Limassol Clinic and Imperial Clinic, citing a recent report by the Audit Office, sent a letter to the Commission for the Protection of Competition complaining about pay inequality and the unequal treatment of small clinics by Gesy runner HIO.

The clinics said the audit report found unequal treatment between various hospitals which also risks their viability. They added that this was contrary to the legislation and philosophy of Gesy. “There can be no different fees between hospitals for the same medical procedures,” they said in their letter.

They also pointed out that state hospitals also receive a subsidy from the health ministry until they are fully administratively and finically autonomous and a grant for upgrading. “Are we a secondary category of health providers?” they asked.

The two clinics called on the commission to investigate their complaint saying that the Audit Office has all the necessary data they will need for their probe.

Last July, a report by the Audit Office found that contracts HIO signed with private hospitals to offer their inpatient care services under Gesy violate the principles of equal treatment and transparency.



Related posts

Migrants land in Kapparis area (updated)

Evie Andreou

Akel leader says current government issued far more passports than previous administrations

Evie Andreou

Foreign minister discusses East Med with Greek counterpart

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Man charged for aggressive behaviour after being asked to wear a mask

Evie Andreou

Finance Minister says Standard&Poor’s rating confirms rational management of economy

Source: Cyprus News Agency

It’s time to burlesque

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign