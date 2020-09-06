September 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Charity warns of illegal door-to-door fundraiser

By Evie Andreou00
The Cyprus Anti-cancer Society cautioned members of the public that some scammers have been carrying out an illegal fundraiser pretending to be members of the charity organisation.

“It has come to our attention that some people are conducting a fundraiser to support our association are visiting homes and extorting money illegally,” the group said in an announcement. “Our fundraising is carried out by our volunteers outside shops and supermarkets and not door to door.”

The charity group urged members of the public to report to the police this type of scams.

It said that the organisation’s volunteers always carry with them a copy of the permit for its fundraiser obtained from the authorities. When people donate, it said, the volunteers issue a receipt that bears the anti-cancer society’s logos and the number of the fundraiser permit.

The group said they remain dedicated to their charity work and to offering their services to people with cancer. “We are confident that the Cypriot society will support us once again in our fundraiser, which is always carried out based on all legal procedures”, it said.



